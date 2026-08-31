2 year warranty
DLP1930CB/00
Powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it. Large 30,000 mAh capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output.
30,000 mAh
USB A and USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
Black
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
LCD display for power indication
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