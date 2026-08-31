Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP3533/00
Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux
Connect your mobile phone to your car's audio with this Bluetooth device. It works to play music and can connect to your phone for phone calls. Stable connection with crystal clear sound. Bluetooth version: 5.0 connection. 3.5 mm output plug.
Bluetooth connectivity
3.5 mm (M)
Stay connected within 10 metres in a barrier-free range. Produced with a built-in 145 mAh capacity battery. Providing 8 hours of audio play time or 10 hours of phone-talking time. Charge the battery with a Micro USB port.
Enjoy your music from the player through the superb speakers of your stereo system. Simply connect the docking cradle to your stereo via the audio cable. Once you dock the player to the docking cradle, it will play the music via your stereo system.
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