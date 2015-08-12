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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP3602U/10

3.2

| (10) Reviews

Recharge multiple times on the go

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allow you to charge 2 devices at the same time. Ultra-fast charge with 2.1 A.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Recharge multiple times on the go

  • Universal

5 V/2.1 A fast charging

Power-indicator light to confirm status at a glance

The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 303.2 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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