Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP3602U/10
Recharge multiple times on the go
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allow you to charge 2 devices at the same time. Ultra-fast charge with 2.1 A.
Universal
The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.