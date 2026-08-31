Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP5751T/00
Versatile travel buddy power bank
The 5000 mAh capacity with interchangeable plugs makes an ideal travel buddy. Plugs include EU, AU, UK and US types, allowing you to charge directly from power outlets. No more hassle when charging your mobile devices. You can also charge this power bank overseas.
5000 mAh
QC 3.0 and PD
1 USB-A and 1 USB-C port charge two devices simultaneously. USB-A port works most USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latest charging connector used with mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
Reviews