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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP7719N/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Slim and powerful power bank

Micro and Type-C input, Double USB-A and USB-C output.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Dual USB

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/10/2022

Norge

Norge

HELT TOPP

Veldig hendig i størrelse og meget robust utførelse.

Pros

Hendig

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP7719N USB-strømbank

Date of Use 2022-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP7719N USB-strømbank

Date of Use 2022-04-15

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