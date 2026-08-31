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Outdoor Power Bank

DLP8088NC/00

Outdoor Power Bank for camping and more

Large capacity 128000 mAh powerful Outdoor Power Bank for all your devices. AC and DC input and output, USB-A (QC) and USB-C(PD), plus AC outlet. Cigarette Lighter socket and Qi wireless charge.

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Charge multiple devices

Outdoor Power Bank for camping and more

  • AC/DC output

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Qi wireless charging

  • QC 3.0 and PD

AC and DC output

The Outdoor Power Bank provides both AC and DC current supply. Safely use electrical appliances with Pure Sine Wave power supply, or charge your mobile phone with the USB (USB A \USB C) charging port.

LCD display for power indication

LCD display for power indication

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad and you will enjoy an effortless charging experience.

Technical specifications

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