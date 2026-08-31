Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP8720N/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allow you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20,000 mAh is a big capacity, so you can charge your phone to full more times and can also charge your tablet
20,000 mAh
Dual USB
Li polymer battery
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
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