Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP8752NC/00
Enjoy music and power on the go
Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates a Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and get ready to party!
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.
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