2 year warranty
DLP9017/00
Wireless Charger
Qi wireless charge. Connect your mobile phone to the surface for the optimal position to fast charge (Max 15 W) with no cable hassle.
15 W
Magnetic ring
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless-charging Apple products.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone in your desired position to prevent it from slipping when vibrating.
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