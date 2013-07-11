2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3205/12
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
iPhone 5
iPod nano 7G and iPod touch 5G
10W, Battery or AC operated
3.1
of 5
25
Reviews
Beth1471
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Funky
Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
BBlog54
01/05/2026
France
Top
Des années après l’enceinte à toujours un super son, elle est top !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil
Date of Use 2026-05-01
mika
17/12/2013
España
excelente este producto excelente por precio-calidad
Estoy super contenta con el y mi hija esta encantada de utilizarlo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base