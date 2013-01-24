  • 2 year warranty

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Sound that fits your home

        • iPhone 5
        • iPod nano 7G and iPod touch 5G
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power
          10 W RMS

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery lifetime
          8  hr

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          224 x 120 x 162  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          240 x 145 x 240 mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.33  kg

