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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3205/12

3.1

| (25) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • iPhone 5

  • iPod nano 7G and iPod touch 5G

  • 10W, Battery or AC operated

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Compact design for any space, any lifestyle

10 W RMS total output power

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

25

Reviews

11/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Funky

Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

01/05/2026

France

France

Top

Des années après l’enceinte à toujours un super son, elle est top !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil

Date of Use 2026-05-01

17/12/2013

España

España

excelente este producto excelente por precio-calidad

Estoy super contenta con el y mi hija esta encantada de utilizarlo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base

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