Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speakers

    DS6200/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
      -{discount-value}

      docking speakers

      DS6200/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Sound that fits your home

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speakers

      Sound that fits your home

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speakers

      Sound that fits your home

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Speakers and headsets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speakers

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • 2.0 system
        • for iPod/iPhone
        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

        Equilateral triangle sound concept

        Equilateral triangle sound concept

        The equilateral triangle sound concept in this speaker is specially designed to deliver more balanced sound. The equilateral design of the speaker drivers means the weight is more balanced, ensuring equalised sound with no distortion. Each DS6200 satellite speaker has one full range driver complemented by two Philips patented wOOx components for deeper, richer bass, installed in an equilateral triangle configuration to generate more spacious sound.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        20 W RMS total output power

        20 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Curvilinear cabinet for well-rounded sound

        The curvilinear design of the cabinet not only looks good but is shaped to provide a balanced sound that emanates more naturally and in its original form. With less distortion and colouration, you can be assured that your favourite music will always sound the way it is supposed to. Philips knows acoustics and we make sure that sound not only sounds great, but looks great too!

        PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          5-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Dynamic Bass Boost on/off
          • Flat
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          Output Power
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Audio systems

          Frequency range
          50-16 kHz
          Input impedance
          22 kOhm
          Output power in total
          20 W
          Power
          External adaptor 10.5 V 3 A
          Signal/Noise ratio
          82 dBA
          THD
          0.8%

        • Audio systems L/R channels

          Audio power amplifier
          True digital AMP STA339BWS
          Channel separation
          55 dB
          Input sensitivity
          600 mV±100 mV
          Rated output power
          2 x 10 W

        • Left/Right speakers

          Driver power range
          5-20 W
          Frequency range
          100 Hz-18 kHz
          Nominal impedance
          4 ohm
          Sensitivity
          84 dB/W/m
          Speaker driver
          Full range 6.35 cm (2.5")

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick install guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes
          USB
          for connection to PC

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          148 x 148 x 150  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          390 x 190 x 205 mm
          Product weight
          0.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.2  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick install guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item