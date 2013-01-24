Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- AC Power Cord
- Quick install guide
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Feel the emotions of a live performance
Bring life back into your music with deeper and more sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology with the Philips DS6600/10. Dock iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the sound of your content. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
SoundSphere mini docking speakers
Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.
Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.
Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimising air turbulence that may cause distortion.
Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.
Compatibility
iPod/iPhone App
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Connectivity
Dimensions
Power