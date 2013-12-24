Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DS8300/10
Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly
The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.
Bluetooth®
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
30 W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
VardanP
24/12/2013
España
Philips Altavoz
ME GUSTA COMO SUENA, SU DISEÑO Y CALIDAD, LO ÚNICO QUE ME HA LLEVADO TIEMPO DE ACOSTUMBRARME DE MANEJARLO ES SU MANDO...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®
Ldc7080
11/08/2013
United Kingdom
Bit boomy, sometimes fidley to dock phone
The unit is a very good looking one. White shell and black cloth over speakers . The unit can house iPhone 5 or the correct version of iPad. I can't talk about iPad but the phone sits well. The sound is really loud if you want it. It's also a little boomy. I had to tinker with my phone setting to take a little bass off. The best feature is the Bluetooth button press it and it detects your phone and starts playing music. Also the remote all be it small at least has a bit of weight to it which I think I'd a good thing . I've give it four stars. But would call it. 9/10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Tomv88
25/11/2019
United Kingdom
Good while it lasted
Got this as a wedding present. Great sound but stopped working after about 4 years of infrequent use. Shame. Went for Philips because we thought we'd have it for life. Sadly, we have stuff in our freezer that has outlived it.
Pros
Great sound and bass
Cons
Not built to last
This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2017-11-25
This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2017-11-25