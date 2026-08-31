Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DS8400/10
Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly
The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming and a rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly.
Bluetooth®
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
30W, rechargeable battery
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.
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