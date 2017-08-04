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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS8500/12

4.1

| (20) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Exceptional sound quality and style

The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.

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Obsessed with sound

Exceptional sound quality and style

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

20

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

04/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic sound

Having tried a few inferior products, this is near perfection. Great bass, clear sound and plenty of power. I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker

11/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

HARD TO BEAT!!!

I took my iPod Touch to a few stores and plugged it into the docking stations on display. To be honest, I went straight to all the "high end" gear first, expecting amazing sound, but every single one of them sounded poor at higher volumes. Very flabby bass (which I hate). Then I moved down to the cheaper end just out of curiosity and discovered the Philips DS8500. WOW!!! It blew my socks off not only because it sounded FAR better than all the others, but because it cost half or less! I bought it to take to our holiday home but I liked it so much, I kept it for me in my home office. The point is, DO NOT buy one of these docking stations until you've literally plugged your iPod into it and auditioned it. You'll be amazed by the rich sound of the Philips. Personally, I've not had an issue with remotes, so it's 5-Star all the way!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker

12/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product is een uistekend product en de akoestiek is verbluffend

Ik ben zeer tevreeden over het docking systeem. Het is gebruiksvriendelijk en het geluid/akoestiek is verbluffend goed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8500 docking-luidspreker

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