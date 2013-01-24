  • 2 year warranty

      docking speaker

      DS8500/12

      Exceptional sound quality and style

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.

      Exceptional sound quality and style

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.

        Exceptional sound quality and style

        Obsessed with sound

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

        Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

        Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

        Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

        The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

        Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

        Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this speaker is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked in it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Compatibility
          • iPhone OS 3.0
          • iPhone OS 4
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to sounds of nature
          • wake up to photos
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Worldwide weather forecast
          Yes

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 15 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5-mm stereo line-in cable
          • power cord
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          Quick start guide
          Warranty
          • Warranty Certificate
          • Worldwide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          3.1  kg
          Packaging depth
          158  mm
          Packaging height
          220  mm
          Packaging width
          484  mm
          Weight
          2.3  kg
          Main unit depth
          139  mm
          Main unit height
          158  mm
          Main unit width
          421  mm

