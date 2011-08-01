  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker

    DS8530/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      docking speaker

      DS8530/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Sound that fits your home

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £170.00

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £170.00

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker

        docking speaker

        Total:

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        30 W RMS total output power

        30 W RMS total output power

        Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

        Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

        Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

        Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this speaker is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked in it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 2L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          • FullSound™
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 15 W RMS

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          • iPod
          • iPhone
          • iPad

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          155 x 430 x 132  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          223 x 510 x 225 mm
          Weight
          2.01  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.3  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.