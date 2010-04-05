  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker

    DS9000/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    5 Awards
    • Experience true fidelity Experience true fidelity Experience true fidelity
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      docking speaker

      DS9000/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      5 Awards

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker

        docking speaker

        Total:

        Experience true fidelity

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

        Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

        Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver's frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

        Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

        Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

        Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

        The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          Free download from App store
          Yes
          App name
          DockStudio
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 3.0
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          Clock
          • analogue display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to sounds of nature
          • wake up to photos

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 50 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 2 x 1" tweeters
          • 2 x 4" woofers
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5-mm stereo line-in cable
          • power cord
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          Quick start guide
          Warranty
          • Warranty Certificate
          • Worldwide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          9.6  kg
          Packaging width
          619  mm
          Packaging height
          276  mm
          Packaging depth
          276  mm
          Weight
          6.5  kg
          Main unit depth
          216  mm
          Main unit height
          214  mm
          Main unit width
          562  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.