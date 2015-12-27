Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DTB855/10
The allure of sound
Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.
Bluetooth® aptX
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
T228
27/12/2015
United Kingdom
Big sound
What an amazing docking station,deep Base that fills a room,brilliant Bluetooth connectivity ,I purchased the right product and very happy with it.Thanks phillips keep the premium quality products coming.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTB855 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTB855 Micro music system
Raimund
22/06/2014
Deutschland
Sehr stylisch, Guter Klang
Das Gerät ist sehr stylisch und hat einen sehr guten Klang bei DAB + Das Display ist ausreichend, sollte aber regelbar sein.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage
Leider2
21/04/2014
Deutschland
Das Gerät ist falsch konzipiert. Der Kauf wurde rückgängig gemacht.
Das Gerät hat guten Klang, ist auch recht hübsch. Leider hat es gravierende Mängel: 1. Die Uhrzeit ist schlecht und nicht stets ablesbar, auch viel zu klein (Vorbild sollte AJB3552 sein). 2. Der Klang ist dumpf, es fehlen die Höhen (vielleicht ist der unwirksame Synthesizer defekt) 3. Eine Buchse für den Anschluss einer Außenantenne fehlt (die Stabantenne ist nicht ausreichend).
This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage
This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage
Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.