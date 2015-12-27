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Discontinued

Micro music system

DTB855/10

3.3

| (3) Reviews

The allure of sound

Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The allure of sound

  • Bluetooth® aptX

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

30 W RMS total output power

30 W RMS total output power

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

27/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big sound

What an amazing docking station,deep Base that fills a room,brilliant Bluetooth connectivity ,I purchased the right product and very happy with it.Thanks phillips keep the premium quality products coming.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTB855 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTB855 Micro music system

22/06/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr stylisch, Guter Klang

Das Gerät ist sehr stylisch und hat einen sehr guten Klang bei DAB + Das Display ist ausreichend, sollte aber regelbar sein.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage

21/04/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Gerät ist falsch konzipiert. Der Kauf wurde rückgängig gemacht.

Das Gerät hat guten Klang, ist auch recht hübsch. Leider hat es gravierende Mängel: 1. Die Uhrzeit ist schlecht und nicht stets ablesbar, auch viel zu klein (Vorbild sollte AJB3552 sein). 2. Der Klang ist dumpf, es fehlen die Höhen (vielleicht ist der unwirksame Synthesizer defekt) 3. Eine Buchse für den Anschluss einer Außenantenne fehlt (die Stabantenne ist nicht ausreichend).

This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage

This review was made for DTB855 Mini Stereoanlage

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.