    Micro music system

    DTB855/10
    The allure of sound
      The allure of sound

      Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.

        The allure of sound

        Obsessed with sound

        • Bluetooth® aptX
        • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
        • USB port for charging
        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        30 W RMS total output power

        Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

        Free DigitalRadio app with RadioVIS and control of DAB+/FM

        Tune in to radio extras with RadioVIS – a powerful feature provided by RadioDNS, an organisation that links DAB stations with the Internet. With RadioVIS, radio becomes a richer experience with real time Internet content. It specifies how web information is added to radio function, giving you DAB broadcasts accompanied by vivid slideshows of news, traffic updates, commercials and more, deepening the information radio stations provide. To enjoy RadioVis, simply go to the Apple App Store to download the free Philips DigitalRadio app. The app also hands you full control of all DAB+ and FM radio.

        High fidelity wireless Bluetooth®-aptX® music streaming

        With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high fidelity Bluetooth®-aptX® wireless technology — giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with the latest Android™ smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Slot
          Cradle playback mode
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPad

        • Sound

          Output Power
          30 W RMS total power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • Station Name
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          DAB/DAB+
          • Band III
          • Info display
          • Menu

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Audio Connections
          3.5 mm stereo line in -MP3 link
          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • aptX
          USB
          USB Dock for 30-pin device

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • CD Alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight colour
          White
          Backlight
          Yes
          Loader type
          slot

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • Warranty certificate
          Quick start guide
          6 languages
          User Manual
          • Danish/Norwegian
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          380  mm
          Set Height
          165  mm
          Set Depth
          227  mm
          Packaging Width
          495  mm
          Packaging Height
          338  mm
          Packaging Depth
          238  mm
          Net weight
          4.19  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 50 Hz
          • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.