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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
60-day return
All series
Jewel Hose
Discontinued
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FC6030
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It's not uncommon for your vacuum cleaner to have a longer life span than its hose. Is your current Philips vacuum cleaner hose broken? Fortunately it can be easily replaced with a new one!
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