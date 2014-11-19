ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Standard Product Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Main in-use photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Packaging photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Standard Product Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Main in-use photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product in Use Photo Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
  • Packaging photograph Philips AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

Discontinued

AquaTrioVacuum cleaner and Mopping System

FC7070/01

3.6

| (240) Reviews

Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.

See all benefits

Save 50% effort. Save up to 50% time.*

Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

  • 3-in-1

  • Triple-Acceleration Technology

  • Aqua Cyclone

  • All hard floors

Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: Cyclonic vacuuming — efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt; wet mopping — the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively; drying — the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*

Floor dries up to 50% faster*

Floor dries up to 50% faster*

Powerful and gentle micro-fibre brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibres and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.

Allergy-friendly quality tested by ECARF

Allergy-friendly quality tested by ECARF

AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as allergy-friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, and it captures allergens in water so they cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio removes 99.95% of allergens from cat and dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy-friendly home environment.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

240

Reviews

19/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic Product - should be available in the UK

I saw this product on the Philips YouTube channel and had to have it as we live in a house with big rooms and hard floors. The AquaTrio makes cleaning floors easy. The dirt it removes is remarkable. Why this product is not available in the Uk is one of those stage quirks of Philips marketing. There's nothing like this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

25/09/2014

Nederland

Nederland

gewoon ECHT schoon

Omdat ik artrose heb in allebei mijn handen was het dweilen en drogen van de tegelvloer een hele klus. Met de aquatrio gaat het super gemakkelijk en is vloer niet meer nat/glad. Goed schoon en droog. Je moet er wel opletten ,na gebruik, de borstels schoon te maken en te drogen, anders gaat het apparaat wat muf ruiken. Moeilijk is het allemaal niet! Ben er erg tevreden over en hoewel niet goedkoop een aanrader.

This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen

This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen

10/02/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Het meest fantastische produkt, ooit uitgevonden, om je leven met een grote vloer, die vaak gedweild moet worden, makkelijker te maken.

Mijn vloer was op een normale manier niet meer mooi schoon te dweilen. Altijd voorovergebogen kracht zetten! Nu is het een plezier om te dweilen en mijn vloer wordt steeds mooier. Het is ook een besparing op warm water en duur schoonmaakmiddel, omdat het apparaat weinig nodig heeft.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Suitable for wet mopping

  2. Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping