Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.
Vacuuming and Mopping System
Powerful and gentle micro-fibre brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibres and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.
With AquaTrio you achieve excellent results using just tap water. But if required, you can also add your detergent of choice. You can also use cold or warm water. It's up to you!
Highly-efficient power usage saves you up to 50% in energy consumption compared to vacuuming. You also use up to 70% less water than when wet mopping.
Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: Cyclonic vacuuming — efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt; wet mopping — the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively; drying — the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*
One full tank cleans more than 60 m2 of hard floor, therefore taking care of large areas while using a minimal amount of water.
An LED indicator illuminates when the dirty water tank needs emptying, or starts flashing when the clean water tank needs refilling. The appliance will stop operating.
Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, so you avoid spreading the dirt around.
Perfect for all hard floors**: wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl and linoleum, ceramics and tiles, marble and natural stone. Excluding non-treated floors.
Nozzles and accessories
Usability
Performance
Sustainability
Filtration
Weight and dimensions
