2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC7070/01
Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.
3-in-1
Triple-Acceleration Technology
Aqua Cyclone
All hard floors
Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: Cyclonic vacuuming — efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt; wet mopping — the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively; drying — the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*
Powerful and gentle micro-fibre brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibres and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.
AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as allergy-friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, and it captures allergens in water so they cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio removes 99.95% of allergens from cat and dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy-friendly home environment.
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3.6
of 5
240
Reviews
Clarinet21
19/11/2014
United Kingdom
Fantastic Product - should be available in the UK
I saw this product on the Philips YouTube channel and had to have it as we live in a house with big rooms and hard floors. The AquaTrio makes cleaning floors easy. The dirt it removes is remarkable. Why this product is not available in the Uk is one of those stage quirks of Philips marketing. There's nothing like this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
mijzelf
25/09/2014
Nederland
gewoon ECHT schoon
Omdat ik artrose heb in allebei mijn handen was het dweilen en drogen van de tegelvloer een hele klus. Met de aquatrio gaat het super gemakkelijk en is vloer niet meer nat/glad. Goed schoon en droog. Je moet er wel opletten ,na gebruik, de borstels schoon te maken en te drogen, anders gaat het apparaat wat muf ruiken. Moeilijk is het allemaal niet! Ben er erg tevreden over en hoewel niet goedkoop een aanrader.
This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen
This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen
Moiseule
10/02/2014
Nederland
Het meest fantastische produkt, ooit uitgevonden, om je leven met een grote vloer, die vaak gedweild moet worden, makkelijker te maken.
Mijn vloer was op een normale manier niet meer mooi schoon te dweilen. Altijd voorovergebogen kracht zetten! Nu is het een plezier om te dweilen en mijn vloer wordt steeds mooier. Het is ook een besparing op warm water en duur schoonmaakmiddel, omdat het apparaat weinig nodig heeft.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio FC7070/01-systeem voor stofzuigen en dweilen
Suitable for wet mopping
Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping