    AquaTrio Vacuuming and Mopping System

      Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.

      Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.

      Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.

      Philips' new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fibre brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one go, giving you perfect results.

        Save 50% effort. Save up to 50% time.*

        • 3-in-1
        Floor dries up to 50% faster*

        Floor dries up to 50% faster*

        Powerful and gentle micro-fibre brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibres and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.

        Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

        Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

        With AquaTrio you achieve excellent results using just tap water. But if required, you can also add your detergent of choice. You can also use cold or warm water. It's up to you!

        Self-rinsing appliance with flushing tray

        Self-rinsing appliance with flushing tray

        No need to manually clean the Philips vacuum cleaner every time; the Philips AquaTrio rinses itself. Simply place the appliance on the specially-designed flushing tray, pour a cup of tap water into it, and switch it on for a few seconds.

        Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

        Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

        Highly-efficient power usage saves you up to 50% in energy consumption compared to vacuuming. You also use up to 70% less water than when wet mopping.

        Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

        Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

        Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: Cyclonic vacuuming — efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt; wet mopping — the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively; drying — the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*

        Cleans more than 60 m2 with one tank of water

        Cleans more than 60 m2 with one tank of water

        One full tank cleans more than 60 m2 of hard floor, therefore taking care of large areas while using a minimal amount of water.

        Indicator for full dirty water tank/empty clean water tank

        Indicator for full dirty water tank/empty clean water tank

        An LED indicator illuminates when the dirty water tank needs emptying, or starts flashing when the clean water tank needs refilling. The appliance will stop operating.

        Separate clean and dirty water tanks

        Separate clean and dirty water tanks

        Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, so you avoid spreading the dirt around.

        Wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, natural stone etc

        Perfect for all hard floors**: wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl and linoleum, ceramics and tiles, marble and natural stone. Excluding non-treated floors.

        Technical Specifications

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          Flushing tray
          Nozzle width
          320 mm

        • Usability

          Handle for easy lifting
          Yes
          Moves forwards or backwards
          Yes
          Action radius
          8.5  m
          Change brush while cleaning
          Not needed
          Clean water tank capacity (max)
          0.65  l
          Clean water: Refill indicator
          Yes, LED indicator
          Cord length
          8  m
          Detergents that can be used
          any detergent or just water
          Dirty tank: Full indicator
          Yes, LED indicator
          Dirty water tank capacity (max)
          0.8  l
          Filters to clean
          None
          Power supply
          Corded
          Start up time
          Immediately
          Suitable for wood and parquet
          Yes
          Surface coverage per tank
          more than 60 m2

        • Performance

          Cleaning Technology
          Triple-Acceleration Technology
          Mopping element
          2 microfibre rotating brushes
          Input power (IEC)
          Max. 500  W
          Mechanical power
          6700 rpm

        • Sustainability

          Energy efficient
          Yes

        • Filtration

          Filter system
          Cyclonic. No filter to clean

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          305 x 320 x 1150  mm
          Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
          790 x 390 x 395  mm
          Weight of product
          7.3  kg
          Weight with packaging
          10.8  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              • Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and standard mopping
              • * Suitable for wet mopping

