2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC7070/01
Discontinued
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
How to flush my Philips AquaTrio Pro after use
How to clean my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner after use
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner does not flush on the flushing tray
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner stops working after ten seconds
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound
There is no water coming out of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor