If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Depending on your model, please see below for how to resolve this.
When your AquaTrio brushes are worn out, your vacuum could produce a louder sound than usual.
If this is the case, replace the brushes.
The code number for your AquaTrio brushes is: FC8054
Please note: your AquaTrio's brushes should be replaced every 6 months.
If you have checked all of the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction.
