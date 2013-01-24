The airflow is blocked

A different accessory has been used

The filter is clogged or displaced

To solve this issue, please follow the steps about filter cleaning (shown in the images below):

Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case (incl. foam filter).

The dust bucket is full

emptying the dust bucket (shown in the images below):

Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case (incl. foam filter).

The motor is damaged