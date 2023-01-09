Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
If you want to know if you can use warm or distilled water, or floor cleaner for your AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner, please look at this picture to see which model you have and find the information below.
You can use a non-foaming liquid floor cleaner and warm water up to 50°C for your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Wet appliance. The performance of your AquaTrio will be just as good with hot, lukewarm or cold water.
The wet stick cannot function properly with distilled water only. If you prefer to use distilled water, always add a little bit of tap water or transparent (non-foaming) liquid floor cleaner. Your Philips AquaTrio Cordless has been designed to function perfectly with tap water. Please read along for more tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank First add 10 ml of Philips Floor Cleaner to the clean water tank. Then fill the clean water tank with tap water up to the MAX indication. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other non-foaming liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 10 ml to the clean water tank (see image a)
Note: Philips has only tested this appliance with XV1792 Philips Floor Cleaner. Other detergents may lead to excessive foaming, which reduces performance and may cause the appliance to malfunction.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank You can put warm water up to 50°C or cold water in the water tank (see image b)
You can use a liquid floor cleaner and/or warm water for your Philips AquaTrio Pro Vacuum Cleaner. Your appliance cannot function properly with distilled water only. If you prefer to use distilled water, always add a little bit of tap water or transparent liquid floor cleaner. Your Philips AquaTrio Pro has been designed to function perfectly with tap water. Read along for tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the clean water tank with water. Then add 10 ml of Philips Floor Cleaner indicated on the bottle. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other suitable liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 5 ml to the clean water tank.
Note: To prevent damaging the appliance, never put wax, oil, acetic acid (vinegar), descaler or floor maintenance products that cannot be diluted or that are not suitable for your hard floor in the clean water tank. Please use a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaner that is suitable for your hard floor.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank You can put warm water up to 50 °C or cold water in the water tank (see image).
You can use a liquid floor cleaner and/or warm water for your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner. Because the water inside the appliance is not heated, no scale build-up takes place inside. It is therefore not necessary to use distilled water. If you do want to use this type of water, you can. Read along for tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the clean water tank with water. Then add 10 ml of Philips Floor Cleaner indicated on the bottle. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other suitable liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 5 ml to the clean water tank (see image).
Note: To prevent damaging the appliance, never put wax, oil, acetic acid (vinegar), descaler or floor maintenance products that cannot be diluted or that are not suitable for your hard floor in the clean water tank. Please use a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaner that is suitable for your hard floor.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank You can put lukewarm water up to 35 °C or cold water in the water tank.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XW9383/01 , FC7070/01 .