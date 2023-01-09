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Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

If you want to know if you can use warm or distilled water, or floor cleaner for your AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner, please look at this picture to see which model you have and find the information below.

Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW9383/01 , FC7070/01 .

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