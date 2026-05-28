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filter cylinder

Discontinued

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filter cylinder

FC8028/01

filter cylinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This washable filter cylinder catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. For optimal performance, clean the filter cylinder regularly. To clean the filter cylinder, simply tap it against the inside of a dustbin.

  • PDF file
  • 28 May 2026