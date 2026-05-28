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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
filter cylinder
Discontinued
Support
FC8028/01
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This washable filter cylinder catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. For optimal performance, clean the filter cylinder regularly. To clean the filter cylinder, simply tap it against the inside of a dustbin.