2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 AFS micro filter
Very good filtration
Replace every 6 months
Compatible with FC9300...19
AFS micro filter captures fine dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean air.
s-filter is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It fits most Philips vacuum cleaners but also vacuum cleaners by Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
tonnie1950
09/10/2011
Nederland
gewoon een prettig produkt
dit produkt voor mijn philips stofzuiger aangeschaft. makkelijk te plaatsen en volgens mij houd het veel klein stof tegen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter
Klobedanz
09/10/2011
Nederland
Gemakkelijk te verwisselen, neemt de stof goed op.
zeer goed product, makkelijk te plaatsen stofilter. Hygienisch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter
glb17
22/07/2012
France
bon produit
meilleur rapport qualite prix trouve sur le net. Prix le plus bas et en plus sur le site du constructeur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 Filtre sortie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8030 Filtre sortie