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  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
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  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
  • Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

exhaust filter

FC8030

4.5
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
This AFS vacuum cleaner exhaust filter guarantees very good filtration of the outlet air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS filter should be replaced every 6 months.
See all benefits
Compatible products
EasyClean

EasyClean
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8722/01

AFS micro filter

Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner

  • 1 AFS micro filter

  • Very good filtration

  • Replace every 6 months

  • Compatible with FC9300...19

AFS micro filter for clean air

AFS micro filter captures fine dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean air.

Original Philips exhaust filter

Original Philips exhaust filter

s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

s-filter is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It fits most Philips vacuum cleaners but also vacuum cleaners by Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

gewoon een prettig produkt

dit produkt voor mijn philips stofzuiger aangeschaft. makkelijk te plaatsen en volgens mij houd het veel klein stof tegen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Gemakkelijk te verwisselen, neemt de stof goed op.

zeer goed product, makkelijk te plaatsen stofilter. Hygienisch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 uitblaasfilter

22/07/2012

France

France

bon produit

meilleur rapport qualite prix trouve sur le net. Prix le plus bas et en plus sur le site du constructeur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 Filtre sortie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8030 Filtre sortie

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