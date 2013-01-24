Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    exhaust filter

    FC8045/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Excellent filtration Excellent filtration Excellent filtration
      -{discount-value}

      exhaust filter

      FC8045/01

      Excellent filtration

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration the filter should be replaced every 6 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      exhaust filter

      Excellent filtration

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration the filter should be replaced every 6 months.

      Excellent filtration

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration the filter should be replaced every 6 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      exhaust filter

      Excellent filtration

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration the filter should be replaced every 6 months.

      Similar products

      See all vacuum-cleaner-filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        exhaust filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Excellent filtration

        HEPA filter

        • HEPA
        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        Original Philips exhaust filter

        Original Philips exhaust filter

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of exhaust filters
          1
          Number of motor filters
          1
          Replacement filter for
          FC8440-FC8449

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount