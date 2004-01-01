Search terms

      2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner FC8240/09

High performance on all floors

The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy-efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy too, thanks to our Allergy Filter, which traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles.

        • 900 W
        • 99.9% dust pick-up*
        • Compact and lightweight
        900 W motor for high suction power

        High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for great cleaning results.

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

        High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure that you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

        9 metre reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

        Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

        Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 litre dust chamber

        Large 3 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

        Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

        Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Multi-purpose nozzle
          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Brush tool
          No

        • Design

          Colour
          Star Blue

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403 x 263 x 220  mm
          Weight of product
          4.3  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          750  W
          Sound power level
          77  dB
          Input power (max)
          900  W

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Cord length
          6  m
          Power control
          No
          Wheel type
          Plastic

              • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
