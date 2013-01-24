Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Reliable cleaning power
Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reliable cleaning power
Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.
Reliable cleaning power
Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reliable cleaning power
Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.
Vacuum cleaner with bag
Philips shop price
Total:
The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.
Rubber rear wheels help reduce the risk of scratches on hard floors even further.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability