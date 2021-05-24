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User manual
All (6)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How to clean my Philips bagless vacuum cleaner's filter
How to clean the filter cylinder of my Philips Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Marathon vacuum cleaner will not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner