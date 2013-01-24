Home
        Maximum comfort, minimum effort

        With ComfortControl handle for easier cleaning

        • RemoteControl
        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

        Fingertip controls in the handle

        Fingertip controls in the handle

        Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner — without bending!

        Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

        Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

        This hose has a pivoting connection to the handle and therefore allows for easier manoeuvring and less wrist strain.

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

        Very efficient 2000 Watt motor, generating a suction power of max. 375 Watt.

        Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

        Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

        Effortlessly maintain optimal suction power by unclogging the filter without touching the dust.

        Exceptionally silent bagless — only 76 dB

        Exceptionally silent bagless — only 76 dB

        The sound level of this product is very low within its category.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Dark raven

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          1.5  l
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          Filter cleaning system
          Manual rattle system
          Filter type
          Gore-Tex HEPA 10
          HEPA AirSeal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          37  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          76  dB
          Suction power (max)
          375  W
          Vacuum (max)
          33  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          11.5  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          8  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Handgrip
          ComfortControl handle
          Power control
          Electronic on handgrip
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.5  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Brush, crevice and small nozzle
        • At handgrip
        • Nozzle

