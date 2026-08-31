Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM32FD170E/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32 GB
Motion Edition 2.0
3-pack
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
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