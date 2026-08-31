Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM32FD175E/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32 GB
Motion Edition 3.2
3-pack
Pick your trendy colour; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
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