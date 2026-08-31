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        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM32FD175E/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 32 GB

        • Motion Edition 3.2

        • 3-pack

        Trendy colourful design

        Pick your trendy colour; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

        Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

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