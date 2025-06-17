Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM32MP45D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
This compact Micro SDHC-format card supports a memory capacity of 32 GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.
32 GB
Class 10
UHS-I
2 pack
A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Thanks to the Class 10 performance and fast transfer speeds of thsi SDHC card, you don't have to wait long for data transfering anymore!
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
nofunciona
17/06/2025
España
No funciona
He comprado una de estas tarjetas para usarla en una camara fotografica y no funciona. Hemos intentado todo lo que se sugiere para que funcione y no hay caso. Al probar el adaptador con una microSD marca kingstone funciona sin problemas por lo cual claramente la falla esta en la microSD marca philips.
This review was made for FM32MP45D Tarjetas SDHC
Date of Use 2025-05-17
This review was made for FM32MP45D Tarjetas SDHC
Date of Use 2025-05-17
terryg
23/01/2024
France
2 cartes illisibles - toutes les données perdues
Je suis photographe. J'ai acheté ces 2 cartes à la fnac. Une première m'a lâché cet été suite à un shooting. carte illisible avec perte de toutes les photos. La 2e m'a lâché ce week end et j'ai perdu toutes les photos d'un shooting important pour mon client. Très gros impact professionnel pour moi, avec perte financière et perte en terme d'image. J'ai essayé plusieurs solutions pour tenter de récupérer les images mais les données restent illisibles. Si je passe par un laboratoire professionnel, cela va me coûter beaucoup d'argent. Je suis très déçu de la marque.
Pros
aucun
Cons
produit non fiable
This review was made for FM32MP45D Cartes SDHC
Date of Use 2023-07-23
This review was made for FM32MP45D Cartes SDHC
Date of Use 2023-07-23