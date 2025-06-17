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        SDHC cards

        FM32MP45D/00

        1

        | (2) Reviews

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        This compact Micro SDHC-format card supports a memory capacity of 32 GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.

        See all benefits

        Micro SDHC 32 GB with Adapter

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 32 GB

        • Class 10

        • UHS-I

        • 2 pack

        32GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Super-fast transfer speeds with Class10 SDHC cards

        Thanks to the Class 10 performance and fast transfer speeds of thsi SDHC card, you don't have to wait long for data transfering anymore!

        Technical specifications

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        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        1.0

        of 5

        2

        Reviews

        5
        4
        3
        2

        17/06/2025

        España

        España

        No funciona

        He comprado una de estas tarjetas para usarla en una camara fotografica y no funciona. Hemos intentado todo lo que se sugiere para que funcione y no hay caso. Al probar el adaptador con una microSD marca kingstone funciona sin problemas por lo cual claramente la falla esta en la microSD marca philips.

        This review was made for FM32MP45D Tarjetas SDHC

        Date of Use 2025-05-17

        This review was made for FM32MP45D Tarjetas SDHC

        Date of Use 2025-05-17

        23/01/2024

        France

        France

        2 cartes illisibles - toutes les données perdues

        Je suis photographe. J'ai acheté ces 2 cartes à la fnac. Une première m'a lâché cet été suite à un shooting. carte illisible avec perte de toutes les photos. La 2e m'a lâché ce week end et j'ai perdu toutes les photos d'un shooting important pour mon client. Très gros impact professionnel pour moi, avec perte financière et perte en terme d'image. J'ai essayé plusieurs solutions pour tenter de récupérer les images mais les données restent illisibles. Si je passe par un laboratoire professionnel, cela va me coûter beaucoup d'argent. Je suis très déçu de la marque.

        Pros

        aucun

        Cons

        produit non fiable

        This review was made for FM32MP45D Cartes SDHC

        Date of Use 2023-07-23

        This review was made for FM32MP45D Cartes SDHC

        Date of Use 2023-07-23

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