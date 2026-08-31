Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM51FD75B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive SNOW edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512 GB
Snow Edition 3.0
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
A useful 512 GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
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