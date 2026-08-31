Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM51SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512 GB
Solid State Drive
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.
Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Save free space through automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive
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