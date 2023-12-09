Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM64MP45D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
This compact Micro SDXC-format card supports a memory capacity of 64 GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.
64 GB
Class 10
UHS-I
2 pack
A useful 64GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
boosman
09/12/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
SDXC-card
Na 350 foto's werkte het niet meer .Reparatie alleen mogelijk tegen absurde kosten. Heeft mijn vakantie verpest
Pros
0
Cons
1000
This review was made for FM64MP45D SDXC-kaarten
Date of Use 2023-11-09
This review was made for FM64MP45D SDXC-kaarten
Date of Use 2023-11-09