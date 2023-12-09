ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

        Discontinued

        SDXC cards

        FM64MP45D/00

        1

        | (1) Review

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        This compact Micro SDXC-format card supports a memory capacity of 64 GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.

        See all benefits

        Micro SDXC format with Adapter

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 64 GB

        • Class 10

        • UHS-I

        • 2 pack

        64GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 64GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Technical specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        1.0

        of 5

        1

        Review

        5
        4
        3
        2

        09/12/2023

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Verified buyer

        SDXC-card

        Na 350 foto's werkte het niet meer .Reparatie alleen mogelijk tegen absurde kosten. Heeft mijn vakantie verpest

        Pros

        0

        Cons

        1000

        This review was made for FM64MP45D SDXC-kaarten

        Date of Use 2023-11-09

        This review was made for FM64MP45D SDXC-kaarten

        Date of Use 2023-11-09

        Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

        • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
        • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
        • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.