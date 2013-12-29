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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM6000/10

4.5

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful, clear and magnificent sound

The FWM6000/10 Hi-Fi system pumps up the power in music with 550 W RMS and 7500 W PMPO power output. A subwoofer delivers rich bass notes, while UniSound offers clear and natural sound. Enjoy music from USB devices and portable music players.

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with this sound system

Powerful, clear and magnificent sound

  • 550 W

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

UniSound for natural and crystal-clear sound

UniSound for natural and crystal-clear sound

Get ready for music that is undeniably clearer and more natural. The UniSound technology harnesses acoustic design and engineering expertise to deliver sound the way it was meant to be heard. In conventional speakers, the tweeter and woofer deliver sound from different locations. This creates strong interferences that distort sound, resulting in unnatural, flat and stifled audio. UniSound frees music by placing the tweeter and woofer in unique positions and incorporating rigorous crossover engineering, vastly reducing interference and delivering natural sound that is true to the original.

Subwoofer for powerful bass

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Incredible

Literally the best stereo system I have ever had. The quality is amazing and there is not too much bass. You also have all the different functions (Microphone, usb, mp3 jack and cd input) recording and the MAX SOUND filter is incredible

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

15/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is great!

This is an excellent hifi system its has great features such as usb recording from your cds and radio, 2 microphone sockets the sound quality is rich and deep bass cant fault it 10/10 once my mates came round mine and seen it in action they went and bought the exact same so if you want a decent hifi system with lots of features then this is 4 you you will not be disappointed believe me ! very stylish aswell

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

02/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This stereo system is the best i have ever had

I got this stereo from amazon and i am extremely happy with what it is all about and what i have seen and of course heard. Would definitely recommend this to anybody who is looking for a good quality high performance stereo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.