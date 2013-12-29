Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Powerful, clear and magnificent sound
The FWM6000/10 Hi-Fi system pumps up the power in music with 550 W RMS and 7500 W PMPO power output. A subwoofer delivers rich bass notes, while UniSound offers clear and natural sound. Enjoy music from USB devices and portable music players.
550 W
Get ready for music that is undeniably clearer and more natural. The UniSound technology harnesses acoustic design and engineering expertise to deliver sound the way it was meant to be heard. In conventional speakers, the tweeter and woofer deliver sound from different locations. This creates strong interferences that distort sound, resulting in unnatural, flat and stifled audio. UniSound frees music by placing the tweeter and woofer in unique positions and incorporating rigorous crossover engineering, vastly reducing interference and delivering natural sound that is true to the original.
0
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
BigHen94
29/12/2013
United Kingdom
Incredible
Literally the best stereo system I have ever had. The quality is amazing and there is not too much bass. You also have all the different functions (Microphone, usb, mp3 jack and cd input) recording and the MAX SOUND filter is incredible
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
steven2013
15/07/2013
United Kingdom
This product is great!
This is an excellent hifi system its has great features such as usb recording from your cds and radio, 2 microphone sockets the sound quality is rich and deep bass cant fault it 10/10 once my mates came round mine and seen it in action they went and bought the exact same so if you want a decent hifi system with lots of features then this is 4 you you will not be disappointed believe me ! very stylish aswell
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Hookie245
02/06/2013
United Kingdom
This stereo system is the best i have ever had
I got this stereo from amazon and i am extremely happy with what it is all about and what i have seen and of course heard. Would definitely recommend this to anybody who is looking for a good quality high performance stereo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.