2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mix like a DJ
30-pin dock for iPod/iPhone
USB Direct
300W, extendable with FWP1000
Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don't want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
4.4
of 5
27
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Cbmc
25/01/2015
United Kingdom
Every product on this is just amazing
This product is brilliant if I put the volume on 21 percent the neighbours bang on the wall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
MaccaAM
25/09/2014
United Kingdom
Omg it's Brilliant & Mint
Love the Philips machine it's Amazing I love it got it at a barging price worth the money now i want to add on an extra part to it to make it Louder and cooler for the Party's you want at Christmas i would highly Recommend if you like having having party's having mates round or just being your own dj my kids thinks its wicked :D SO THUMBS UP
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
bones1980
25/09/2014
United Kingdom
Omg it's Brilliant & Mint
Love the Philips machine it's Amazing I love it got it at a barging price worth the money now i want to add on an extra part to it to make it Louder and cooler for the Party's you want at Christmas i would highly Recommend if you like having having party's having mates round or just being your own dj my kids thinks its wicked :D SO THUMBS UP
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System
Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.