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  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine
  • The ideal party machine

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWP3200D/05

4.4
| (27) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now. With the Philips Mini Hi-Fi system's dual rotatable docks, you can play and charge your iPhones/iPods, mix and scratch music from the devices' libraries. Advanced DJ features are also yours with the djay app
See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The ideal party machine

  • Mix like a DJ

  • 30-pin dock for iPod/iPhone

  • USB Direct

  • 300W, extendable with FWP1000

Dual rotatable dock for playing and charging your iPod/iPhone

Dual rotatable dock for playing and charging your iPod/iPhone

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don't want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

27

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

25/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Every product on this is just amazing

This product is brilliant if I put the volume on 21 percent the neighbours bang on the wall

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

25/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Omg it's Brilliant & Mint

Love the Philips machine it's Amazing I love it got it at a barging price worth the money now i want to add on an extra part to it to make it Louder and cooler for the Party's you want at Christmas i would highly Recommend if you like having having party's having mates round or just being your own dj my kids thinks its wicked :D SO THUMBS UP

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

25/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Omg it's Brilliant & Mint

Love the Philips machine it's Amazing I love it got it at a barging price worth the money now i want to add on an extra part to it to make it Louder and cooler for the Party's you want at Christmas i would highly Recommend if you like having having party's having mates round or just being your own dj my kids thinks its wicked :D SO THUMBS UP

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3200D Mini Hi-Fi System

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.