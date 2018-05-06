2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.
Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have a high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilised in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Matti
06/05/2018
United Kingdom
I LOVE IT
i bought this because it was on a big sale, i bought it new and i saw it at the shop, i was able to test it but didn't expect much for the price, when i got home i unpacked it and as fast as i could i put on the max volume to try it out, needless to say that my neighbour rang the door to ask whats going on, i love it because i can connect my iPhone and play music from an other room, i can also make calls from it, and even connect it to my computer by AUX or audio In, though i use the AUX cable insert in the back, and the Audio IN in the front for external audio devices... the sound is clear and nice, the design is really nice and slik, the subwoofer is gold looking whilst the rest is actualy carbon like, easy to clean with a dry cloth, and the CD actualy works with all my cd's, there is no headphone jack but i learned to live with it ... other than that GO BUY YOURS NOW!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System
Cybersunny2
01/04/2016
Deutschland
Das Produkt ist sehr gut
Das Produkt hat einen tollen Sound. Der Klang ist klar und nicht zu flach. Das Design ist sehr schön, die Boxen sind nicht zu groß und machen einen tollen Eindruck. Ich mag auch die Lautstärkeregelung sehr. Es ist rundum ein wirklich gelungenes Produkt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 HiFi-Minisystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 HiFi-Minisystem
Max758
20/07/2017
Italia
FX 10 STRAORDINARIO
Ottimo HI FI Philips , sia per eccellenza estetica che per eccellenza tecnica, qualita' ,bellezza e alta tecnologia Philips si fondono i nquesto meraviglioso HI FI. suoni e Bassi strarodinarimente potenti e di qualita' , come tradizione in quanto da sempre appassioanto di prodotti aduio e video Philips per le elevata qualita' Tecnologia ed estetica . lo consiglio vivmente a tutti gli appassionati di musica.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 Sistema mini Hi-Fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX10 Sistema mini Hi-Fi