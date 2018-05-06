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  • Powerful music wirelessly
  • Powerful music wirelessly
  • Powerful music wirelessly
  • Powerful music wirelessly
  • Powerful music wirelessly
  • Powerful music wirelessly

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FX10/12

4.5
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Powerful music wirelessly
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.
See all benefits

Powerful music wirelessly

  • Bluetooth®

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

Dual amplifier for better sound performance

Dual amplifier for better sound performance

Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have a high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilised in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

06/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I LOVE IT

i bought this because it was on a big sale, i bought it new and i saw it at the shop, i was able to test it but didn't expect much for the price, when i got home i unpacked it and as fast as i could i put on the max volume to try it out, needless to say that my neighbour rang the door to ask whats going on, i love it because i can connect my iPhone and play music from an other room, i can also make calls from it, and even connect it to my computer by AUX or audio In, though i use the AUX cable insert in the back, and the Audio IN in the front for external audio devices... the sound is clear and nice, the design is really nice and slik, the subwoofer is gold looking whilst the rest is actualy carbon like, easy to clean with a dry cloth, and the CD actualy works with all my cd's, there is no headphone jack but i learned to live with it ... other than that GO BUY YOURS NOW!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/04/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Produkt ist sehr gut

Das Produkt hat einen tollen Sound. Der Klang ist klar und nicht zu flach. Das Design ist sehr schön, die Boxen sind nicht zu groß und machen einen tollen Eindruck. Ich mag auch die Lautstärkeregelung sehr. Es ist rundum ein wirklich gelungenes Produkt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

20/07/2017

Italia

Italia

FX 10 STRAORDINARIO

Ottimo HI FI Philips , sia per eccellenza estetica che per eccellenza tecnica, qualita' ,bellezza e alta tecnologia Philips si fondono i nquesto meraviglioso HI FI. suoni e Bassi strarodinarimente potenti e di qualita' , come tradizione in quanto da sempre appassioanto di prodotti aduio e video Philips per le elevata qualita' Tecnologia ed estetica . lo consiglio vivmente a tutti gli appassionati di musica.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 Sistema mini Hi-Fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX10 Sistema mini Hi-Fi

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