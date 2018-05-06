i bought this because it was on a big sale, i bought it new and i saw it at the shop, i was able to test it but didn't expect much for the price, when i got home i unpacked it and as fast as i could i put on the max volume to try it out, needless to say that my neighbour rang the door to ask whats going on, i love it because i can connect my iPhone and play music from an other room, i can also make calls from it, and even connect it to my computer by AUX or audio In, though i use the AUX cable insert in the back, and the Audio IN in the front for external audio devices... the sound is clear and nice, the design is really nice and slik, the subwoofer is gold looking whilst the rest is actualy carbon like, easy to clean with a dry cloth, and the CD actualy works with all my cd's, there is no headphone jack but i learned to live with it ... other than that GO BUY YOURS NOW!!