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  • Mega sound goes wireless
  • Mega sound goes wireless
  • Mega sound goes wireless
  • Mega sound goes wireless
  • Mega sound goes wireless
  • Mega sound goes wireless

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FX25/12

4
| (30) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Mega sound goes wireless
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 300W RMS total output power makes for astonishingly big sound.
See all benefits

Mega sound goes wireless

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

30

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

30/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

really good sound quality

Excellent sound quality, no distorosion at all even when im using AUX,BT/ music from youtube, good amount of power from relatively small sistem, high frequency sound is simply amazing .. recommending

This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System

This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System

27/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing sound machine.

I bought this sound system online from Italy in June, 2018. The sound quality is amazingly good without any form of distortion. To me, this system is second to none in regard to sound quality and I can buy it ten times over. The absence of a headphone jack is a minor issue. Honestly speaking, I've ordered the Philips fx 10 from UK for my brother because I can't enjoy this kind of music alone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System

19/05/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Klasse Anlage, nicht zu groß, guter Sound

Die Anlage hat mich Positive überrascht. Sie ist gar nicht so groß, aber auch nicht zu klein, also würde sagen Perfekte Größe. Der Sound ist der hammer. Man kann ihn je nach bedarf einstellen. Mal mehr, mal weniger oder gar keinen Bass. Das Licht, was zur Musik leuchtet ist auch genial, aber leider ist es nur in blau. Musik kann über verschiedene Arten abgespielt werden, das ist auch sehr gut. Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth oder über AUX und NFC.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX25 HiFi-Minisystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX25 HiFi-Minisystem

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