2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bluetooth® and NFC
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.0
of 5
30
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
MileR88
30/08/2018
United Kingdom
really good sound quality
Excellent sound quality, no distorosion at all even when im using AUX,BT/ music from youtube, good amount of power from relatively small sistem, high frequency sound is simply amazing .. recommending
This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System
This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System
Frambo123
27/08/2018
United Kingdom
Amazing sound machine.
I bought this sound system online from Italy in June, 2018. The sound quality is amazingly good without any form of distortion. To me, this system is second to none in regard to sound quality and I can buy it ten times over. The absence of a headphone jack is a minor issue. Honestly speaking, I've ordered the Philips fx 10 from UK for my brother because I can't enjoy this kind of music alone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX25 Mini Hi-Fi System
Vio2010Lord
19/05/2017
Deutschland
Klasse Anlage, nicht zu groß, guter Sound
Die Anlage hat mich Positive überrascht. Sie ist gar nicht so groß, aber auch nicht zu klein, also würde sagen Perfekte Größe. Der Sound ist der hammer. Man kann ihn je nach bedarf einstellen. Mal mehr, mal weniger oder gar keinen Bass. Das Licht, was zur Musik leuchtet ist auch genial, aber leider ist es nur in blau. Musik kann über verschiedene Arten abgespielt werden, das ist auch sehr gut. Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth oder über AUX und NFC.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX25 HiFi-Minisystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX25 HiFi-Minisystem