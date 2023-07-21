2 year warranty
New
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
16 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 16 precise length settings in 2mm steps, this Hair Clipper helps you achieve consistent, easy haircuts at home. Two adjustable combs, from 3mm to 28mm, plus a 2mm precision comb, give you the flexibility to shape the style you want. And when you want a close trim, simply remove the comb for a clean 0.5mm hair cut.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.1
of 5
490
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Ramif
21/07/2023
United Kingdom
Hair Clipper - Recommended
The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.
Pros
ease of use
Cons
cleaning the cutter is not so strong
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
JPPanda
09/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family
Pros
Very handy
Cons
if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Garth81
28/07/2021
United Kingdom
Tight cut
If your looking for a really tight all over head shave on a budget, these are ideal. Closest shave I've had
Pros
Nothing of note
Cons
Nothing at this price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2019-07-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2019-07-28
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.