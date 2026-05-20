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Hair Clipper Series 5000

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Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5733/15

Hair Clipper Series 5000

New

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Manuals & Documentation

Repair Instructions Document

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 20 May 2026

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 180 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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