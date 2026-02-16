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  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom

New

Hair ClipperSeries 9000

HC9722/15

4.1

| (911) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Maximum styling freedom

Experience precise, confident haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening titanium blades. Create smooth fades with the Precision fade tools and enjoy pro‑level control at home with this versatile Philips Barber accessory kit.

See all benefits

Sharp trims, effortless fades and smooth grooming

Maximum styling freedom

  • Self-sharpening titanium blades

  • 28 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Our self‑sharpening titanium blades stay sharp with every use, giving you consistent, reliable results. With the Hair Clipper, you get a smooth, effortless haircut that keeps your style defined without compromise.

Comes with 4 essential tools for styling at your convenience

Comes with 4 essential tools for styling at your convenience

The 4 piece barber accessories kit gives you everything you need for confident home haircuts. With a scissors, a comb, a barber cape and hair clips.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

911

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

16/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product!!

Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.

Pros

Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..

Cons

None...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2025-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2025-01-16

19/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2024-12-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2024-12-19

08/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Cut above!

Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2024-07-08

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Date of Use 2024-07-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to professional hairdresser.

  2. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.