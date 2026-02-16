2 year warranty
New
Maximum styling freedom
Experience precise, confident haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening titanium blades. Create smooth fades with the Precision fade tools and enjoy pro‑level control at home with this versatile Philips Barber accessory kit.
Self-sharpening titanium blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.
Our self‑sharpening titanium blades stay sharp with every use, giving you consistent, reliable results. With the Hair Clipper, you get a smooth, effortless haircut that keeps your style defined without compromise.
The 4 piece barber accessories kit gives you everything you need for confident home haircuts. With a scissors, a comb, a barber cape and hair clips.
4.1
of 5
911
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
DSt65
16/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product!!
Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.
Pros
Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..
Cons
None...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2025-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2025-01-16
Bristol bear
19/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-12-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-12-19
Feathers McGraw
08/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Cut above!
Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-07-08
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-07-08
Compared to professional hairdresser.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.