2 year warranty
Discontinued
Jar
10 cups
food graphic design
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Cader
17/07/2021
Sverige
Använder den nåstan 10år
Gillar alt på den bra produkt och bra pris Jätte bra Bra produkt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4702/80 Riskokare
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4702/80 Riskokare