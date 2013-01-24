  • 2 year warranty

    HD5094
      To collect used ground coffee in

      This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean!

      This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean!

      This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean!

      This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean!

      • Xelsis, Accademia

      Renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8942/11
        • HD8942/12
        • HD8943/11
        • HD8943/12
        • HD8943/19
        • HD8943/21
        • HD8943/22
        • HD8943/29
        • HD8944/01
        • HD8944/02
        • HD8944/09
        • HD8944/18
        • HD8946/01
        • HD8946/02
        • HD8946/09
        • HD8953/01
        • HD8953/09
        • HD8953/11
        • HD8953/19
        • HD8953/21
        • HD8954/01
        • HD8954/09

