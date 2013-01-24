Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This natural grey drip tray is to be placed under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Syntia Cappuccino espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This natural grey drip tray is to be placed under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Syntia Cappuccino espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This natural grey drip tray is to be placed under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Syntia Cappuccino espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This natural grey drip tray is to be placed under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Syntia Cappuccino espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
Drip tray grey
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part