Enjoy the food, share the fun
With its cool zone system, this Philips deep-fat fryer prevents food particles from burning, which keeps the oil cleaner for longer. Fried food has never been tastier! All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for easy cleaning.
Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!
The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.
All parts are dishwashable except control panel, for quick and easy cleaning.
Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner—which it is better for your health—and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.
Ultimate safety: fryer switches off automatically 120 minutes after the last frying session.
