    Fryer

    HD6145
      Fryer

      HD6145

      Enjoy the food, share the fun

      With its cool zone system, this Philips deep-fat fryer prevents food particles from burning, which keeps the oil cleaner for longer. Fried food has never been tastier! All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for easy cleaning.

        Enjoy the food, share the fun

        Clean and long-lasting oil with cool zone system

        • 1250 g
        • removable bowl
        • with coolzone
        Prevents food particles from burning for cleaner and tastier frying

        Prevents food particles from burning for cleaner and tastier frying

        Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!

        Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

        Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

        The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

        All parts are dishwashable except control panel

        All parts are dishwashable except control panel

        All parts are dishwashable except control panel, for quick and easy cleaning.

        Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering and storage

        Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering and storage

        Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner—which it is better for your health—and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

        Fryer switches off automatically 120 minutes after frying

        Fryer switches off automatically 120 minutes after frying

        Ultimate safety: fryer switches off automatically 120 minutes after the last frying session.

        The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

        The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

        Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

        Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

        On/off switch for additional safety

        On/off switch for additional safety

        Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

        Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Viewing window
          Yes
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Non-stick inner bowl
          Yes
          Automatic lid release
          Yes
          Detachable, hinged lid
          Yes
          Adjustable thermostat
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          1250  g
          Oil content
          3.5  l
          Cord length
          1.2  m

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          White with cornhusk yellow accents
          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          300 x 265 x 405  mm
          Weight of the appliance
          4.3  kg

