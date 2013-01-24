Home
    SENSEO® Espresso podholder

    HD7003/10
    SENSEO®
      SENSEO® Espresso podholder

      HD7003/10
      Sensational freshly brewed espresso coffee!

      More variety from SENSEO®: Enjoy a delicious small cup of high-quality strong and intense SENSEO® Espresso coffee — freshly brewed by your SENSEO® coffee machine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sensational freshly brewed espresso coffee!

      More variety from SENSEO®: Enjoy a delicious small cup of high-quality strong and intense SENSEO® Espresso coffee — freshly brewed by your SENSEO® coffee machine.

      Sensational freshly brewed espresso coffee!

      Espresso Coffee Pod holder for SENSEO®

      • for SENSEO® coffee machines
      Delicious coffee foam layer for your special coffee moment

      Delicious coffee foam layer for your special coffee moment

      The fine Douwe Egberts SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      The fine Maison du Café SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and high quality.

      Unique SENSEO® coffee brewing system from Philips and Maison du Café. Every cup is freshly brewed and prepared with the ultimate balance between coffee and water - a guarantee for a smooth full taste and delicious aroma.

      Improved pod holder design for easier coffee pod placement

      The improved Espresso podholder design allows for easy and convenient pod placement in your SENSEO® Coffee machine

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Only suitable for
        • HD7824
        • HD7841
        • HD7842
        • HD7850
        • HD7852
        • HD7820
        • HD7822
        • HD7823
        • HD7830
        • HD7860
        • HD7825
        • HD7827
        • HD7835
        • HD7826
        • HD7828
        • HD7833
        • HD7855
        • HD7856
        • HD7857
        • HD7863
        • HD7864
        • HD7880
        • HD7884

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        157 x 85 x 49  mm
        Product weight
        0.1  kg

