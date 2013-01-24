  • 2 year warranty

    SENSEO® Quadrante

    Coffee pod machine

    HD7864/61
    SENSEO®
    SENSEO®
    Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
      SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

      HD7864/61
      Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

      Add some style to your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray so you can use your favourite cup.

        Quadrante

        Quadrante

        Coffee pod machine

        Total:

        Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

        Enjoy SENSEO® quality and choose the strength of your coffee

        • Adjustable tray height
        • Black
        • Strength select function
        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one-button operation.

        Adjustable drip tray to fit your favourite cup

        Adjustable drip tray to fit your favourite cup

        By raising or lowering the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffee maker to the size of your favourite cup or mug.

        Variety of coffee blends and flavours for different tastes

        Variety of coffee blends and flavours for different tastes

        SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavours, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

        Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

        Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

        Prepare your favourite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.

        30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

        30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

        The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

        Machine is tested &gt; 10,000 times to ensure consistent quality

        Machine is tested > 10,000 times to ensure consistent quality

        Philips tests its coffee makers during the development process with more than 10,000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

        Unique brewing system for optimal taste and temperature

        At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single-serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Sustainability certification
          Green tick
          Made of recycled materials
          90% (paperwork and packaging)
          Power consumption stand-by
          0.35 W
          Power consumption brewing
          1450 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Poland

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          2.79 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
          224 x 320 x 328 mm
          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          190 x 270 x 290 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Max. cup height
          75 - 125 mm
          Brewing time two cups
          &lt; 60 sec
          Pump pressure
          1 bar
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Capacity water tank
          1.2 L
          Cord length
          0.8 m
          Water boilers
          1
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Brewing time one cup
          30 sec

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material drip tray
          Metal
          Material of spout
          Chromed synthetic resin
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material boiler
          Metal and glass-filled polyamide

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          SENSEO® Coffee pods
          Coffee drinks
          Cafè Créme
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          Dishwasher-safe parts
          Cups at the same time
          2
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable drip tray
          • Removable spout
          • Automatic shut-off
          Customise each drink
          Adjustable coffee strength

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
