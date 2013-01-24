Search terms
Start your day in a pleasant way
The Wake-up Light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.
Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.
This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).
Philips is a leading company worldwide in the field of lighting technology. With more than 100 years' experience in this field, Philips is a true expert on light and its effects on the human body. The Wake-up Light combines all this expertise in a meaningful, technologically advanced and easy-to-use product that will improve the wellbeing of many.
