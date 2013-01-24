Home
    Start your day in a pleasant way
      Start your day in a pleasant way

      The Wake-up Light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

        Start your day in a pleasant way

        The light that wakes you naturally

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).

        100 years of lighting expertise

        Philips is a leading company worldwide in the field of lighting technology. With more than 100 years' experience in this field, Philips is a true expert on light and its effects on the human body. The Wake-up Light combines all this expertise in a meaningful, technologically advanced and easy-to-use product that will improve the wellbeing of many.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          75  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Type of lamps
          1 Philips incandescent lamp
          Lifetime of lamps
          1000 hours (easy to replace)
          Insulation
          class II (double isolation)
          Cord length
          3  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          13.5 x 20.0 x 30.0 cm (DxWxH)  cm
          Product weight
          1.5  kg
          F-box dimensions
          16.0 x 21.0 x 32.0 cm (DxWxH)  cm
          F-box weight
          2.1  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          3  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          22.5 x 49.5 x 34.1 cm (DxWxH)  cm
          A-box weight
          7.8  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          126  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884345101000
          Country of origin
          China

        • Safety

          UV-free
          no UV radiation
          Cenelec certified
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Quick on/off button
          Yes
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Quick check function (90 sec.)
          Check next morning's light/sound level in 90 sec.
          Compact size
          Limited bedside table space required (13.5 x 20 cm)
          Electricity back-up function
          5  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes

        • Medical appliance

          Proven health benefits
          supported by Medical Device Directive certificate

        • Light

          Wake-up Light bulb with natural daylight spectrum
          75  W
          Sunrise Simulating process (0-
          30  minute(s)
          Light for easy reading
          300 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light intensity dimmer
          0-300 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light on/off function
          Yes

        • Sound

          Wake-up sound
          Friendly beep and 1 natural sound (morning birds)
          Sound off function
          Option to mute sound immediately
          Premium sound box
          2  W

        • Display

          Easy-to-read LCD display
          50x50  mm
          Display brightness control
          3 settings (off, medium, high)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

